Credit Suisse AG Purchases 137,238 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,238 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Twilio worth $35,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

TWLO stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $297.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

