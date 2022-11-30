Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $459.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

