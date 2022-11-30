Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,844 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,844 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Match Group worth $36,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Match Group by 2,374.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Match Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $141.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

