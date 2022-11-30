Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 21,304 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

