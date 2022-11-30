Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $450.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

