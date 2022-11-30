Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

CTAS stock opened at $450.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

