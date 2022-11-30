Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Commerce Bank grew its position in F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of F5 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

