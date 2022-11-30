B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

