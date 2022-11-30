USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 591 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $324.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $544.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.33 and its 200-day moving average is $350.43.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

