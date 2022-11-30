Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,536,740 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $256,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alcoa by 612.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,357,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.