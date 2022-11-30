F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Cut by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

