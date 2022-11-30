Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

BURL stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

