Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,708.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

