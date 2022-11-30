B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

