Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.