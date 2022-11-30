Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

