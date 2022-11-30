USS Investment Management Ltd Has $636,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power Company Profile

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.