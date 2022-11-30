USS Investment Management Ltd Has $896,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 557.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

