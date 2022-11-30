CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $228.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Featured Stories
