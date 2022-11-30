CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $228.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

