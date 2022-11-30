Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 101.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after buying an additional 128,086 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 52.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.96 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

