USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 796 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,358 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD opened at $288.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.33 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

