PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PTC by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PTC by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PTC by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,861 shares of company stock valued at $34,018,084. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

