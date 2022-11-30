USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,992,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 942,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

