USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in DaVita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in DaVita by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

