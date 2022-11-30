Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,292,621 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.97% of Western Union worth $252,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

