Korea Investment CORP Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,733 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,318,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Invesco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Invesco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

