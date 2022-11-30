USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $449.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.82 and a 200 day moving average of $403.75. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $461.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.05.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.