KeyCorp Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

VICI opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

