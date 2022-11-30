KeyCorp Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
VICI opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.
Institutional Trading of VICI Properties
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.