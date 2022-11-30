U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.