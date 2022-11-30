Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,049 shares.The stock last traded at $65.74 and had previously closed at $66.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 195.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

