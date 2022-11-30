Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

