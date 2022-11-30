Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 471,883 shares.The stock last traded at $377.57 and had previously closed at $378.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

