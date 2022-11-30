iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 249,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,373,605 shares.The stock last traded at $132.95 and had previously closed at $133.82.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

