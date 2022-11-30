Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

BSX opened at $44.50 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.