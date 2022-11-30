Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.38

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

SHNWF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.49) to GBX 520 ($6.22) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 510 ($6.10) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

