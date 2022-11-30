Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 9,105 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Avnet by 15.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Avnet by 49.2% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

