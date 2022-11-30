Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitable were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 220,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equitable by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after purchasing an additional 575,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 8.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 471,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Insider Activity

Equitable Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

