Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.50

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.