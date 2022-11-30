Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,552.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,474.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.