Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.09

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.