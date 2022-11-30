Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 386.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 318,698 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

