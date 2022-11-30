Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

