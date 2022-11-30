Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.36.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

