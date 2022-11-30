Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $390,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

