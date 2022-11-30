Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 136 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in EPAM Systems by 404.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

EPAM Systems Profile

NYSE EPAM opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.