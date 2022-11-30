Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.20

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.