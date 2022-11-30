HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $519.57 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

