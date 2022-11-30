Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.06

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 17876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 493,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 376,552 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 640,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 343,098 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

