Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Increases By 300.0%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPTD opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPTD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Further Reading

