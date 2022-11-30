U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $286.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

